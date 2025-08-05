Planning for regional transit authority underway despite voters not deciding until Election Day

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County voters will soon decide on a proposed one-cent sales tax increase to fund transit projects, potentially transforming the Charlotte Area Transit System into a regional transit authority.

If approved, the transit tax would lead to the establishment of a regional transit authority, a governmental body tasked with overseeing public transit across Mecklenburg County.

This authority would resemble entities like the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City or the Metro in Washington, D.C.

“It’s probably the most consequential decision that the community will make in a generation,” said City Councilman Malcolm Graham, a member of the City Council Transportation Committee.

Former City Council Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston opposes the transit tax plan, arguing that it will increase costs for those who rely on public transit the most. “It’s going to equate to a 14 percent raise in everybody’s sales tax, but it is not going to create the solutions that folks need,” Winston stated.

The proposed regional transit authority board would consist of 27 members, with appointments made by various officials: 12 by the City Council, 12 by County Commissioners, and one each selected by the Governor, Speaker of the State House, and State Senate President.

City Councilman Malcolm Graham mentioned that applications for the authority board would start being accepted on September 17th, although he emphasized that this does not guarantee the tax’s passage.

“By legislation, the authority board has to be set up by December 31st,” Graham noted.

Braxton Winston criticized the plan for not addressing key issues like improving connectivity, stating, “The plan that they have is not creating any new bus lines.”

If the tax is passed, CATS would transition from being under the city of Charlotte to the newly formed regional transit authority.

The decision on the transit tax will have significant implications for public transit in Mecklenburg County, with potential changes to governance and funding structures.

Voters will weigh these considerations when casting their votes on election day.

