Plans advance for Charlotte area’s fourth Costco store

INDIAN LAND. S.C. — Crosland Southeast’s plan to bring a large retailer to Indian Land took a step forward earlier this week.

On June 12, Lancaster County Council approved the first of three required readings for a rezoning request from Crosland regarding a 28-acre site at and adjacent to 8918 Charlotte Highway. It would allow for the development of a new Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) location. The site is directly adjacent to The Exchange at Indian Land, the 130-acre mixed-use development being led by Crosland.

