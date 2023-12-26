Players, coaches speak ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE — As UNC football players prepare to face West Virginia University in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, there’s a message they’re carrying with them.

“Really just stay focused, lock in on the task and the end goal, and to come out with the win,” said Omarion Hampton, Running Back for the Tar Heels.

The matchup is in..



It’s North Carolina vs. West Virginia in the 22nd annual Duke’s Mayo Bowl.



🗓️December 27th

⏰5:30 PM ET

Head Coach Mack Brown is calling Wednesday’s game an “opportunity bowl” because a lot of players will get their chance to shine.

Drake Maye, UNC’s star Quarterback, announced he won’t be playing in the game as he enters the NFL draft. That gives Conner Harrell the chance to start in that position.

“The opportunity doesn’t come all the time. So, this is important for me to show what I can do,” Harrell said. “At this level, there’s always some nerves that come with it but preparation has to come with nerves. So I’m just going to be as prepared as I can be”

UNC last played in the Bowl in 2021 against the University of South Carolina. They didn’t take home the win.

“So it’s always cool to come back. I had a blast that first game and we’re going to have a blast this game,” said Linebacker Power Echols.

Coach Brown says he has faith that this result will be different.

“South Carolina just played a lot better than we did that year. That was one of the poorest games we played and coached at Carolina,” he explained. “It was really disappointing even more so that it was in Charlotte. So our guys are excited to be here.”

West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown says he’s looking forward to their fan base supporting them nearly five hours from home.

“I can see a split stadium, which means this is going to be a really good environment which isn’t always the case in a bowl game,” Brown said.

CATS adjustments

Charlotte public transportation is temporarily adjusting some routes for the big game and the fan fest happening Tuesday.

Changes begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with most routes impacted Wednesday and Thursday.

Most of the changes affect routes on Mint Street between Morehead Street and MLK Boulevard.

Routes 1, 5, 7, 8, 16, 22, 26, 34, and 35 will be impacted.

From Tuesday 9 a.m. to Wednesday 9 a.m., the stops at Church Street/3rd Street and Church Street/1st Street will be missed.

Starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., several stops will be missed on the routes mentioned previously.

46594 – Brooklyn Village Avenue and College Street

30760 – Brooklyn Village Avenue and Mint Street

33440 – Morehead Street and Grandin Road (outbound)

33430 – Morehead Street and Grandin Road (inbound)

45399 – College Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue

37380 – College Street and 2nd Street

25360 – College Street and 3rd Street

25330 – College Street and 4th Street

25660 – Tryon and 3rd Street

25720 – Tryon and 2nd Street

37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue

25800 – Tryon and Morehead Street

25815 – Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard (outbound)

45420 – Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard (inbound)

25830 – Tryon and Catherine Street

25840 – Tryon and Bland Street (inbound)

25850 – Tryon and Bland Street (outbound)

25890 – Tryon Street and Park Avenue (inbound)

25880 – Tryon Street and Park Avenue (outbound)

25910 – Tryon Street and West Boulevard

59590 – 4th and Cedar Street

45720 – Trade and Graham Street

44045 – Trade and Church Street

08430 – Trade and College Street

25650 – 4th and Tryon Street

45749 – 4th and Church Street

38420 – 4th and Poplar Street

59660 – 4th and Graham Street

59591 – 4th and Cedar Street

17670 – Graham and 5th Street (outbound)

17672 – Graham and 6th Street

11330 – Graham and 5th Street (inbound)

Riders can use the CATS-Pass app to find an alternative stop or route. For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE (7433).

