Plaza Midwood pub raises money for family of man killed by fallen tree

CHARLOTTE — A community is pitching in to help the family of a man who was killed when a tree fell onto his east Charlotte apartment.

Charlotte Fire said early Monday morning, a tree fell on an apartment building in east Charlotte. The police report says the tree was struck by lightning before it fell, trapping multiple people inside the building.

On Wednesday, Workman’s Friend, an Irish pub in Plaza Midwood, posted to their Instagram page saying Paul Saunders is the man who died.

Saunders’ wife works at Workman’s Friend, and the pub is asking for the community to rally around her to help with funeral costs.

“The road ahead for her will not be an easy one, but with the love and support from our strong community, together we can help lift her up and take what little stress we can off of her,” the post reads.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

