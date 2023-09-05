Police car involved in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A police car was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening in southwest Charlotte.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene of a crash near Arrowood Road, right next to Interstate 485. What appeared to be a police cruiser and another car were involved in the crash. Both cars were severely damaged.

It is unclear who was hurt and the severity of the injuries.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

