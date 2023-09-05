Man accused of shooting 2 people in Oakboro

OAKBORO, N.C. — Police in a small Stanly County town say a man is facing two counts of attempted murder after a shooting that happened Monday evening.

According to the Oakboro Police Department, officers were called for a domestic disturbance around 7:51 p.m. at a home on Claymon Road.

The department says an officer heard gunfire as soon he arrived, and a man with a gunshot wound started running toward him. The officer also saw a woman face down in the front yard who had been shot.

Oakboro police say a third man came from the back of a home and he had a rifle. The officer told him to drop the rifle, and he did, and he was taken into custody.

The police department says the two victims were taken to the hospital. One victim was reported to be stable as of Tuesday, and one of them was treated and released.

OPD identified the suspect as Conrado Arroyo Zarate, 52.

Zarate is being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. He was being held in the stanly County Jail on $2,000,000 bond.

(WATCH: Search underway for kidnapping suspect accused of shooting at officers, leading chase)

Search underway for kidnapping suspect accused of shooting at officers, leading chase

©2023 Cox Media Group