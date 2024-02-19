DNA could help solve 1971 killing of newborn found in Rowan County dumpster

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Rowan County believe they are close to solving the county’s oldest documented unsolved killing.

“Baby Eva” was found in a dumpster on March 20, 1971. According to the medical examiner’s report, the newborn died after someone stabbed her in the head.

On Monday, Rowan County sheriff’s detectives said they sent hair evidence from the case file to a lab that is processing it for DNA evidence. The lab has confirmed there’s still DNA in the hair, saying further testing might help identify the baby.

Detectives said the infant’s remains were held at the medical examiner’s office for a year before she was cremated on March 21, 1972 -- a common practice in that decade.

Investigators said they were able to locate exactly where Baby Eva was found in 1971. Back then, the property located outside of Granite Quarry at 1015 Dunns Mountain Road was an abandoned quarry. A dirt road leading to the quarry was used as a place to dump trash, which is where the baby was found, detectives said.

Today, the quarry is used as a diving facility and the property is owned by Piedmont Diving and Rescue Association.

Deputies said they haven’t found anyone in the community with helpful details about the case. The person who found the body, Arthur Joe Trexler, died in 1984 at age 76.

The sheriff’s office nicknamed the infant “Baby Eva” based on Eve in the Bible, which means “life” in Hebrew.

“With the name, the sheriff hopes to give her back at least symbolically what was tragically taken away from her shortly after birth,” a news release from the sheriff’s office reads.

The State Bureau of Investigation is funding the DNA testing and is helping with the murder case.

Anyone with information that might help solve the case can call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

