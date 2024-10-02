‘It’s humbling’: Woman hikes to deliver supplies to residents in Kings Mountain

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Cleveland County are still dealing with power and phone outages following the devastation of Tropical Storm Helene.

Channel 9 spoke with one woman who is doing everything she can to help make a difference.

Amanda Poston said she has been without internet since Helene hit her home in Kings Mountain. She said without it she can’t do her job from home, but she’s kept herself busy.

Poston explained how she has organized multiple supply drives, delivered a garage full of supplies to donation centers across the area, and volunteered at the Hickory Airport to help take care of survivors being airlifted in after being rescued.

“I see all the devastation on Facebook, and I don’t think I stopped crying for days. These places are like home. They’re getaways for families. My family too, especially places like Lake Lure and Chimney Rock,” Poston said.

And despite all she has already done, she is planning to do much more. On Wednesday, Poston collected even more supplies that she is planning to deliver to Hickory Airport.

On Thursday, she will be hiking through debris in Marion to deliver supplies to residents who are stuck in their homes. She said it’s impossible for her not to help when she sees the effects of the storm in person.

“I’ve spoke to people who, just seeing … it’s unreal. Some of them are covered in mud. They literally had to trudge through mud to get out. They wanted out that bad to get rescued. It’s humbling,” Poston elaborated.

Poston said as she packed up her latest round of supplies, one of the things that stuck with her the most was that some of the people offering help were impacted as well.

“You’re hearing more from people who have been affected and are dealing with the aftermath coming to help. There were folks from everywhere, all over western North Carolina, that came yesterday to help. Even as far as lower South Carolina,” Poston said.

She said the best way to help is to donate money, time, or supplies to any organization that is helping those in Western North Carolina.

