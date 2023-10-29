Local

Police dealing with armed, barricaded person in Concord

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Concord Police are working to access an armed and barricaded person in the Freedom Acres subdivision on Sunday morning.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw a heavy police presence, firetrucks, and K9 crews throughout the neighborhood.

The police department posted on social media around 8 a.m. asking the public to stay away from the area.

The neighborhood is off of Weddington Road.

Channel 9 reached out to officials to learn more about the situation.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

