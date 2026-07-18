CHESTER, S.C. — A Chester man is recovering in the hospital while another is behind bars after a hit-and-run Thursday morning.

Officers say that they responded to the area of Wilson Street Thursday morning around 8:45 a.m. for a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle.

EMS crews responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital.

Police then began their investigation speaking to witnesses, reviewing Flock cameras in the area, and canvassing surrounding neighborhoods.

Police say while no cameras captured clear video of the vehicle, witness descriptions and thorough investigation helped them locate a vehicle matching the description at a residence just minutes from the accident scene.

Officers observed the vehicle to have front end damage and scratches consistent to those described in the crash.

After an interview with the registered driver of the vehicle, officers said that his statements were inconsistent with the evidence found in their investigation.

Based on witness statements, surveillance video, and physical evidence officers with the City of Chester placed Jermaine Latimore Davie under arrest for hit-and-run and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police: Hit-and-run suspect arrested after hitting man in wheelchair

Davie is currently locked up in the Chester County Detention Center with no bond.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time but we will provide updates as they become available.

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