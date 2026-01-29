Police investigate connected shooting scenes in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Charlotte.

Police are now investigating two scenes they say are connected — the first on Northlake Center Parkway and the other, nearby, on Grobie Way.

It happened shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to MEDIC, one person was shot and taken to the hospital with severe injuries at the first scene.

Video from Northlake Center Parkway shows multiple police units and officers working around a tow truck. It’s unclear how that truck is connected to the shooting, if it is at all.

Down the road, on Grobie Way, several evidence markers were seen on the ground.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the two scenes and what happened there.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Gastonia police use Real Time Crime Center to arrest shooting suspect

Gastonia police use Real Time Crime Center to arrest shooting suspect

©2026 Cox Media Group