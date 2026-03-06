Police investigate fake stabbing call at Troutman school

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A 911 call reporting a stabbing at Troutman Elementary School was determined to be a hoax Friday morning.

The Troutman Police Department said no students or staff members were hurt, and no evidence of a threat was found on the campus.

Officials received the call just before 7 a.m. The caller claimed they had stabbed a person inside the school and were hiding in an upstairs bathroom.

The school’s resource officer immediately responded to the school while additional officers arrived to search the building.

At the time of the 911 call, only staff members were inside the building preparing for the school day. No students had entered the school and school buses were held until officers completed their search and confirmed the area was safe.

Investigators are currently following leads to identify the person or people responsible for the call.

