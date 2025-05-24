Police investigate suspicious activity at apartment complex, find drugs, weapon

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police began conducting an investigation in response at Mallard Creek Apartments on Simonton Road. Officials said investigators found 20-year-old Justin Smith Davidson was the occupant of the residence.

While executing a search warrant, police found and seized 181 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun, digital scales, ammunition, money and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The handgun was equipped with an after-market switch that made it full automatic, officials said.

Davidson was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He had been out on bond for prior charges, so he is being held without bond at Iredell County Jail.

