CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred inside of SouthPark Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect stole clothes from a Nordstrom around 4:25 p.m., according to police.

The suspect threatened to shoot loss prevention officers when they attempted to detain him, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

