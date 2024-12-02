Police investigating deadly shooting near south Charlotte light rail stop

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in the parking lot of a light rail stop.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the area near South Boulevard and Archdale Drive for a reported shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from the shooting, CMPD says.

Detectives are still looking into evidence, but no arrests have been announced.

“Sometimes the smallest bit of information that may seem irrelevant to somebody --who was driving by in a car-- could be the key to providing justice to this victim and this victim’s family,” said Maj. Ryan Butler with CMPD.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

