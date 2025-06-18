Police investigating fatal crash in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — Police in Belmont are investigating a crash that killed a Charlotte man Tuesday night, officials said.

According to a release from the Belmont Police Department, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Browntown Road.

Investigators said a driver was trying to merge onto Wilkinson when Herbert Wilson hit her and flipped.

Wilson later died at the scene.

The other driver has not been charged, but police say the crash is still under investigation.

