Statesville police request assistance identifying school bus stop arm violator

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a school bus stop arm violation.

The dark gray or black Volkswagen passed a stopped school bus with an extended stop arm on Thursday on the 1100 block of S Meeting Street, officials said.

Authorities believe the car is a Jetta or a Virtus. They said the vehicle was not displaying a license plate at the time of the violation.

Officials have asked that anyone with information call 704-878-3406.

