Police investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on Hoskins Mill Lane in the Freedom Division.

Sean Nicholas Watson, 48, was found with a gunshot wound shortly after midnight on Aug. 28. He was transported with life-threatening injuries. Two days later, he died.

Police have identified Davis Gary Graves, 40, as the suspect in this case. Arrest warrants were obtained following the investigation. Graves was located and arrested by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team on Aug. 31.

He was subsequently interviewed by homicide detectives and charged with murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Graves was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: Teens charged with murder for deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Charlotte

Teens charged with murder for deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group