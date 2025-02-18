Police investigating at home where 2 were shot

SHELBY, N.C. — Police began investigating a Shelby shooting around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two men were shot inside the residence, according to police. Both victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital after the shooting but ended up at the Dollar General in South Lafayette Street and College Avenue.

One of the victims was shot in the face, police said. One victim is being treated at Atrium Cleveland. The other has been airlifted to Charlotte, police said.

Neighbors told police that the two men had been working on the remodeling of the home for weeks. The victims were shot inside the house and no one saw the shooting, according to Shelby Police Department.

The crime scene was located at a house on Blanton Street. The home was surrounded by police tape, Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw around noon Tuesday.

Police told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that they do not have any suspects and have determined there is no active threat to the neighborhood.





A view from Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw several cop cars at the scene, including a crime scene investigation unit.

Investigators are working on the scene, police said.

