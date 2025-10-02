Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE — A deadly shooting at an old hotel in north Charlotte is under investigation Thursday afternoon.

It started just after 1 p.m. on Eddleman Road, just off of Interstate 85, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that two victims were involved. CMPD said just after 2 p.m. that a victim is dead, and a homicide investigation is underway.

CMPD hasn’t released any additional details yet. It’s not clear if a suspect is wanted or in custody.

