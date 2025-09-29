Police investigating string of shootings from over the weekend

CHARLOTTE — In the midst of the “Victims of Violent Crime” hearing, police in Charlotte are investigating several shootings from over the weekend. In two of them, people died.

Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte. It happened at 4 a.m. Saturday on Independence Boulevard near a club. One person was killed ad two others were shot. We’ve learned the surviving victims were a 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man.

Hours earlier, someone was killed at a University City apartment complex on Hollow Creek Circle. Police said one person died and another is recovering in the hospital.

No one has been arrested.

