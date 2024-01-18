Police looking for man who exposed himself on south Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte are looking for a suspect after a woman reported that a man exposed himself on a greenway trail.

It happened Monday morning on the McMullen Creek Greenway, close to Tifton Road, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9 on Tuesday.

A woman told police she was walking along the greenway around 11:45 a.m. Monday when a man exposed himself to the victim.

On Thursday, the department shared pictures of the suspect and his electric bicycle. He hasn’t been identified yet.

McMullen Creek Greenway exposure Photo of suspect who allegedly exposed himself on a Charlotte greenway

Police say they’re investigating the case as an indecent exposure.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has investigated several recent cases involving men exposing themselves on the city’s greenways. One victim ended up getting a picture of the suspect, which helped police track him down.

CMPD is asking for anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

