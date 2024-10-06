Police: Man shot, neighborhood blocked after gunfire during argument

MINT HILL, N.C. — An argument resulted in a shooting in Mint Hill on Sunday, according to Mint Hill Police.

Officers arrived at the 11100 Block of Cedar Grove Road where they found a 63-year-old man suffering from a gunshot. Officials rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

After investigating, it was determined that the victim picked up an acquaintance at a nearby home.

A verbal altercation transpired with unrelated persons and the victim was shot. The victim and his passenger drove away and contacted police.

No suspects have been arrested for the shooting, according to police. No officers or other civilians were injured during the incident.

CMPD assisted with sealing the area while police worked to remove people from the residence where the incident took place.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the wounds are not life-threatening, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231.

VIDEO:

‘Find who did this’: Mother wants 14-year-old son’s killer found soon





©2024 Cox Media Group