Police pursuit ends in arrest of drug trafficking suspect in York

YORK, S.C. — A wanted felon was arrested in York after a police pursuit during which the suspect struck two law enforcement vehicles on Wednesday, the York County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Anthony Christopher Shannon, 31, was taken into custody by the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (YCMDEU) on fifteen felony warrants, including drug trafficking and weapon charges.

Anthony Christopher Shannon

During the attempted traffic stop, Shannon reversed his vehicle, hitting a YCMDEU police vehicle before striking a second one as he fled the scene.

An officer was nearly pinned between the vehicles during Shannon’s escape attempt.

The pursuit went through the City of York, including the Food Lion parking lot on Liberty Street, where Shannon sideswiped another vehicle before continuing to flee.

The chase ended near Railroad Avenue, where Shannon abandoned his vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a K-9 team found Shannon hiding in the woods shortly after. He was arrested without further incident and transported to the York County Detention Center, where he is held without bond.Shannon is on federal supervised release for prior drug and weapon charges.

Since his release from federal custody, Shannon has been involved in three separate police pursuits within a five-week period, including the latest incident.

The case remains under investigation, and additional charges against Shannon are forthcoming.

