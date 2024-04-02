Police respond to hoax shooting call at Newton home

NEWTON, N.C. — A hoax shooting sent multiple officers to a home in Newton on Sunday.

According to the Newton Police Department (NPD), a man called into the non-emergency line, claiming he shot one person and was going to shoot others inside a home on North Thomas Avenue.

Police say while he was on the line with the operator, it sounded like multiple gunshots were being fired in the background.

At the scene, officers tried to contact anyone else inside the home but didn’t get a response.

NPD asked for help from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and the Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team was sent to the scene.

STAR team negotiators were able to reach the residents inside, who eventually came outside.

Officers say the residents didn’t know anything about the incident, the call, or the caller.

The NPD says the call appears to be a hoax and there is no danger to the public.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

