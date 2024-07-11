Police respond to shooting at Huntersville McDonald’s

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police in Huntersville responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at the McDonald’s on Cane Creek Drive.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. where police tape roped off much of the parking lot of the fast food restaurant. Officers were canvassing the area.

One person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium Health CMC, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





