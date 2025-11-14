Police say CATS bus stabbing suspect exposed himself on bus days prior to attack

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the man arrested for stabbing a passenger on a CATS bus exposed himself on a different CATS bus just days before the attack.

According to court documents, the victim told police she got on board at the transit center. She says when she sat down, the suspect, James Bennett, moved to sit next to her and exposed himself.

Police say the victim secretly recorded Bennett.

Four days later, Bennett was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder for stabbing someone on different bus on Nov. 6.

He is in jail without bond.

VIDEO: Suspect arrested in stabbing onboard CATS bus

