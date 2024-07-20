Police say missing woman found, taken to hospital

STANLEY, N.C. — A 38-year-old woman who has been reported missing has been found Saturday morning, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Kelly Matthews Krueger was last seen in the area of Linberger Road on July 13.

Channel 9 spoke with family members who said the few days she had been missing were “unbearable.”

At approximately 10:30 a.m., police announced that Krueger had been located and taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the public for their assistance during this search. The support and vigilance of our community members played a critical role in locating Krueger,” the department said.

Police said the investigation into Krueger’s disappearance remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Waldrop at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

VIDEO: Police search for missing woman in Stanley

Police search for missing woman in Stanley

©2024 Cox Media Group