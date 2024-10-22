Police search for clues in disappearance of 63-year-old Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. — Family and police are searching for clues after a Gastonia man vanished two weeks ago.

Sixty-three-year-old Tyrone Krank’s apartment door was found unlocked, and all of his things, including his keys, phone, and wallet were still inside.

Krank lived at his home off Southside Drive for two years. He loves his home so much that he wrote about how grateful he was for it in a Bible at his house.

His friends and family can’t figure out why he’s not there too.

“To me it’s scary,” said Krank’s neighbor Patricia Scott.

Scott says every day for the past two weeks she looked across the street at Krank’s home hoping to see an indication that he’s back . But each day has brought disappointment.

Krank is a stroke survivor who struggles to get around without a cane. Scott says he rarely has visitors, other than his sister, and he rarely leaves his house.

He was last seen by a home health nurse at his house on Oct. 7.

“I didn’t see him leave. It was just like he disappeared,” Scott said. “His house was unlocked. His phone’s in the house. The TV’s on like he is sitting there, like he is coming right back and he never came back. Now that’s weird.”

His sister found the house like that and assumed he was in another room.

“I’m talking to him thinking he’s in there, like Tyrone, why you ain’t answer the door,” said his sister Tammy Thomas.

Thomas reported him missing.

Police say they have conducted searches and followed tips, and nothing is leading them to Krank.

“This whole thing is just nerve-racking to me. I can’t piece the pieces together,” Thomas said.

She’s passed out missing person fliers and worked social media.

“Please, please help my brother,” she said.

Thomas says she worries at night because it’s colder and she wonders if he has shelter.

Police have checked doorbell and security cameras nearby, but there is no indication of how or if Krank left the neighborhood.

His friends and family hope someone will see him and come forward.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 704-866-6702 or 704-866-3300.

