Police search for suspect in Huntersville New Year’s Eve shooting

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Detectives with the Huntersville Police Department are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Police say at midnight on Jan. 1, shots were fired in a Huntersville neighborhood during a celebratory gathering for New Year’s Eve. A projectile from one of the guns entered a nearby home.

After almost a year of investigating, police have acquired video of the shooting. The video shows a suspect who is believed to have fired the shot that entered the home.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Huntersville Police Department.

The department emphasized the dangers of celebratory gunfire, stating that it poses significant risks to both lives and property.

