Police seek 16-year-old suspect in deadly Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Raheem Jeroy “Roy” Glascoe Jr., who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Kite Court NE on Monday.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8:15 p.m. and found one victim shot in the chest, who later died.

A second victim from the same incident was found in a vehicle stopped nearby, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and also died.

Detectives have charged Glascoe with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

Police say Glascoe is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, Concord Police, or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers.

