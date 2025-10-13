Police seek help identifying person of interest in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a shooting.

Police asked for assistance identifying a person of interest from a shooting that took place on Oct. 4 in the 1100 block of West Horah Street.

The police have released photos of the individual connected with the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 704-638-5333.

The identity of the caller is not required, and all information provided will remain confidential.

