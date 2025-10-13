Local

Police seek help identifying person of interest in Salisbury shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Police seek help identifying person of interest in Salisbury shooting
Police seek help identifying person of interest in Salisbury shooting (Salisbury Police Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a shooting.

Police asked for assistance identifying a person of interest from a shooting that took place on Oct. 4 in the 1100 block of West Horah Street.

The police have released photos of the individual connected with the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 704-638-5333.

The identity of the caller is not required, and all information provided will remain confidential.

WATCH: 1 killed, 3 injured in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

1 killed, 3 injured in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read