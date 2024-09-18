Police swarm Waxhaw neighborhood for reported break-in

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a search was underway for a wanted suspect in the Weddington area around noon Wednesday.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene near the Highgate subdivision and spotted numerous deputies looking through the woods near homes in the area.

UCSO says it was helping the Waxhaw Police Department investigating “a residential breaking and entering” that happened in the Highgate neighborhood.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 9 that a suspect broke into a home while the resident was still inside.

One suspect was taken into custody, but authorities were looking for one more person Wednesday afternoon.

Several local schools were placed on lockdown while the search was taking place.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

