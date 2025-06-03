Police warn of scam targeting drivers with fake DMV fines

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department is warning residents about a scam involving ticket fees from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Police said scammers are sending fake text messages and emails that claim you owe fines for traffic violations or tolls.

These messages often threaten penalties like license suspension or legal action to pressure you into paying, according to police.

The department is offering tips on how to avoid this type of scam.

Avoid clicking on any links in unsolicited messages. Contact the NCDMV directly at 919-715-7000 or visit https://hubs.li/Q03qxmDH0 for official information. Forward scam texts to 7726 (SPAM) and report them to the Federal Trade Commission or the North Carolina Department of Justice.

The DMV and North Carolina Department of Transportation will never send unsolicited emails or texts requesting payment for fines.

All official notices will be sent via regular mail on official letterhead.

