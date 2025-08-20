The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council At-Large

CHARLOTTE — All four incumbent At-Large members are seeking re-election: Dimple Ajmera, James “Smuggie” Mitchell, LaWana Slack-Mayfield and Victoria Watlington.

Five challengers are attempting to join Charlotte City Council for the first time: Matt Britt, Roderick Davis, Will Holley, JG Lockhart and Namrata Yadav. A sixth At-Large candidate, Emerson Stoldt, has dropped out of the race but his name will still appear on the ballot. Democratic and unaffiliated voters can vote for up to 4 people in this race. The top four will move on to the November general election and will face Republicans Edwin Peacock III and Misun Kim.

For more coverage of the At-Large race, watch the Political Beat on August 31 at 11:30 am and 11:30 pm on Channel 9 and 10:30 pm on TV64.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races. Below are their unedited responses.

Dimple Ajmera

Dimple Ajmera Dimple Ajmera. (Dimple Ajmera)

What is your occupation? Accountant.

Why are you running? I wasn’t born into a rich or powerful family. My family immigrated to the United States – the Land of Opportunity – when I was 16. Despite my language barrier, I had some amazing teachers and counselors who took me under their wings. I learned English, graduated from Southern High School in Durham, went on to the University of Southern California and later become a Certified Public Accountant.

I literally went from cleaning hotel rooms to pay for college to managing multi-million dollar budgets. When my father died suddenly at the age of 55, I re-evaluated my path in life. I felt compelled to promote my father’s values and use my skills for public service. I left a lucrative career in finance to serve on City Council.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation—and with that growth comes both tremendous opportunities and serious challenges. We must be intentional in how we manage this growth to ensure it benefits everyone, not just a select few. Affordable Housing: Too many families—especially our youth, seniors, and working-class residents—struggle to find safe, affordable housing. As someone whose own family once lived in a motel room, I understand how urgent this issue is. I’ve helped secure over $100 million for our Housing Trust Fund and supported policies that deliver deeply affordable and supportive housing. I’ll continue pushing for solutions that meet people where they are. Public Safety and Community Trust: Growth means we must double down on community safety. I’ve supported proven programs like Alternatives to Violence, expanded mental health crisis response, and worked to address root causes like poverty and housing instability. Transportation and Mobility: I’m a product of public transportation—my family relied on it daily. I’ve supported more bus shelters, sidewalks, and equitable funding for transit infrastructure. Economic Opportunity: Growth must include pathways to opportunity for all residents.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? Yes, I would vote in favor of the referendum — because I know firsthand how critical public transportation is for working families. As someone who grew up relying on the bus to get to school, work, and the grocery store, I understand the difference a reliable, affordable transit system can make in people’s lives. Investing in roads, rail, and buses isn’t just about moving people — it’s about expanding economic opportunity, reducing traffic congestion, protecting our environment, and connecting all corners of our city equitably. But it’s also vital that this plan be implemented with transparency, accountability, and a focus on the communities who need it most. If we do this right, we can build a system that reflects the needs of today — and the promise of tomorrow.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? No. Transparency and trust must guide all decisions—especially those involving taxpayer dollars. The deal for Chief Jennings lacked proper public disclosure, which undermines public confidence. That’s why I didn’t support it. I’ll continue advocating for accountability, clear communication, and public input to rebuild trust and ensure financial decisions reflect our community’s values.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? The concerns raised by SEIU workers at Charlotte Douglas deserve to be taken seriously. These are essential workers who keep one of the busiest airports in the world running — often under difficult conditions. We must start by studying the issue thoroughly, engaging directly with the impacted workers, and identifying legally viable and practical ways the City can help. At the same time, we must be thoughtful in our approach — keeping in mind the political makeup of the state legislature and working within the legal framework set by state law. The goal is to uplift workers without pushing for changes that could prompt state-level backlash. I believe we can find a path forward that respects both the dignity of our workforce and the realities of our political environment.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What separates me is a proven, people-first record rooted in real life — not politics. As a working mother of two young children, I understand the kitchen table issues families face every day. I bring both professional experience and personal perspective to every decision I make. Voters deserve leaders who understand their struggles and have the courage and track record to take action — and that’s what I’ve consistently delivered.

Matt Britt

What is your occupation? I work in Health Care Marketing and am an active community leader focused on neighborhood engagement where I live in Charlotte. I’ve also been involved with organizations like Smart Start, NCPK, and South Charlotte Partners, working to improve early childhood education, community development, and neighborhood initiatives.

Why are you running? We’re at a critical moment in our democracy, and this feels like a moment where anyone who can lean in to make things better should. I’m running for City Council to bring community-rooted leadership, bold solutions for transportation and public safety, and bridge-building across all parts of Charlotte. My experience in both professional and volunteer leadership equips me to turn ideas into meaningful results for our city.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most pressing issue is equitable growth—ensuring Charlotte remains a city where everyone has access to safe neighborhoods, affordable housing, and reliable transportation. I will advance policies that strengthen our transit system, support housing initiatives that prevent displacement, and invest in neighborhoods in ways that respond to resident needs. My approach is grounded in collaboration, data, and accountability.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I support the Transit Sales Tax increase because investing in transit is investing in Charlotte’s future. Accessible, reliable transportation is essential for equity, economic growth, and reducing congestion. I will also ensure the funds are used transparently and effectively, with real improvements visible to the community.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I support settlements that ensure accountability while maintaining operational stability. In this case, I would want to review the close details of the settlement closely to ensure it strengthens public trust, supports effective leadership within CMPD, and communicates a clear commitment to community-focused policing.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? I support workers organizing and following the proper steps to address their concerns. City Council should actively listen and use its influence to encourage corporations and contractors to respond constructively, within state law. Ensuring fair pay, safe working conditions, and opportunities for professional growth should be a priority, and the city should leverage its authority where possible to support solutions that meet these standards.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m not a career politician. I am running for City Council to lean in and make things better. I see problems up close, like overflowing dumpsters in lower-income neighborhoods or families struggling with transportation, and I focus on practical solutions that improve lives. I want to support smart solution projects like the Umbrella Center, which brings police, prosecutors, child advocates, and domestic violence nonprofits together in one place to better serve children and families. I also will work for accessible public transportation that opens up jobs and reduces congestion, while being mindful of those most affected. What really sets me apart is how I show up: I represent all communities, not just one. I’d hold monthly town halls across Charlotte to hear directly from residents year-round. For me, service isn’t just a value, it’s how I lead.

Will Holley

Will Holley Will Holley (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Small business owner, founder of Holley Construction, and community nonprofit leader.

Why are you running? I’m running for Charlotte City Council At-Large because I know what it feels like to be overlooked by your own government. I want to give a voice to the people and neighborhoods who are too often left out of the conversation — and fight for real solutions in mental health, public safety, affordable housing, and small business growth.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most urgent issue is youth crime and the lack of mental health resources that feed into it. We need to expand community-based mental health programs, strengthen after-school and mentorship opportunities, and work with law enforcement and local nonprofits to address root causes before they lead to crime.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I support the sales tax increase for transit because reliable, expanded public transportation is essential to our city’s growth and equity. This investment will help connect more residents to jobs, education, and resources while reducing traffic congestion. That said, we must maintain transparency, ensure funds are spent as promised, and prioritize projects that serve the communities who need transit the most.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I believe decisions involving public safety leadership and taxpayer dollars must be handled with full transparency. While I respect the leadership of our Mayor and Council, I think the public should always be given clear information about why settlements are made, so trust in both our law enforcement and local government remains strong.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Council should ensure that all workers, including contracted airport staff, receive fair wages, safe working conditions, and benefits that reflect their vital role in our city’s economy. That starts with listening directly to workers, holding contractors accountable, and using city contracts to set higher labor standards.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m not a career politician. I’m a builder — of businesses, of opportunities, and of community trust. I know how to deliver results on time and with integrity. My campaign isn’t backed by big corporations or special interests — it’s powered by everyday Charlotte residents who want someone who will listen, show up, and fight for them.

JG Lockhart

JG Lockhart JG Lockhart.

What is your occupation? Host of The Fordcast with Jim Rico podcast, and the Executive Director of The Network for Empowering Women & Men Everywhere ( The N.E.W. M.E. Inc.).

Why are you running? I was called to run.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Transit tax. Do all I can to pull Charlotte out of the Transit Governance Interlocal Agreement.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? As it stands now in its current form, I do not support the transit tax increase as it will not go far enough to meet the needs of Charlotteans who rely on the transit system for work and/or play.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I support the effort to keep Charlotte out of a messy legal situation.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? I will publicly support those workers in their efforts to secure a livable wage and publicly denounce any and all efforts to thwart otherwise.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I believe that Charlotte deserves leadership that protects what makes it special, leadership that puts people over politics and legacy over luxury.

James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Jr.

James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Jr. James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Jr. (James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Jr.)

What is your occupation? Director of Business Development, McFarland Construction.

Why are you running? I am running to build a better Charlotte for all residents. We need to continue our efforts in areas such as public safety and affordability while increasing access to quality jobs and access to opportunities for women and minority owned businesses. I’ll continue to advocate for a better transit system and a living wage wherever the City Council has influence.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? My top issue is small and minority business development and my plan to address it is as follows: 1. I’d implement the Quick Payment Program, currently a pilot program, to reduce payment cycles from 90 to 30 days, improving the cash flow for small businesses. 2. I’d ensure a strategic plan is in place to meet our 27% spending goal with small and minority owned businesses, equating to $175 million on the $650 Bank of America project. 3. I’d continue to advocate for greater access to capital. 4. I’d implement a mentoring program to help small and minority businesses build capacity, gain industry knowledge, and compete for larger contracts.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I am in favor of the referendum because having a strong, reliable transit system is essential, especially for residents who face transportation challenges every day. Governor Stein signed the bill, and the County Commissioners voted 8 to 1 to put the referendum on the ballot. I’ve supported it and will continue encouraging the voters to do the same. But passing a tax isn’t enough. We need to ensure the plan prioritizes what people really need, like more frequent buses, expanded routes, and better service in underserved communities. This is about access, opportunity, and equity. A viable transportation system is one of the key elements of upward economic mobility for our citizens. And a well-executed transit plan will connect people to jobs, ease congestion, and help build a stronger, more inclusive Charlotte.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I support the settlement with Chief Jennings. The city handled this matter appropriately based on the legal framework in place. Personnel issues are required to be discussed in closed sessions, as outlined in the General Statutes.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Our airport is one of Charlotte’s greatest assets and a vital economic engine for our city. A safe, efficient, and well-run airport depends on having well-trained, fairly compensated professionals. While the issue of pay is complex, especially given past state efforts to take control of the airport, we should explore solutions that both protect local oversight and improve working conditions. That means reviewing all viable options to enhance the quality of life for employees while maintaining the airport’s world-class operations.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart is experience, relationships, and results. I’ve had the honor of serving the City of Charlotte and lead major investments in affordable housing, economic development, and infrastructure that have strengthened our communities and created opportunities for residents. My track record reflects a deep understanding of how city government works and how to get things done. I also bring long-standing relationships with community leaders, local businesses, and regional partners that help move Charlotte forward.

LaWana Slack-Mayfield

LaWana Slack-Mayfield. LaWana Slack-Mayfield. (LaWana Slack-Mayfield)

What is your occupation? Elected official/Student.

Why are you running? I am running for re-election to continue the work I started with a continued focus on the betterment of Charlotte residents.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? We have multiple issues in the city, there is not one standout I see as an opportunity for improvement. We need a more connected transportation system, our un-housed community is growing as massive layoffs, low wages and staggering housing prices are creating great concern. I am proud that this Council supported the increase of our lowest earning workers wages to $24 with the hope of our employees being able to afford to live in our city that is seeing an increase of investor owned single-family properties and multi-family. Yet, i feel we need to slow down on multi-family approvals to assess the actual needs & affordability levels. Also, as the city has rolled out micro-transit I see opportunity yet I do have concerns on the reduction/removal of neighborhood bus routes. I believe Council needs a detailed evaluation of which routes are being changed prior to those changes being implemented, and “Pilot” programs that are nickel-and-diming residents like in the Wilmore Neighborhood must have Council approval before implementation.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I have not made a final decision personally or as Council-Member related to my vote on transit. I am still speaking with residents to hear their concerns and questions. I supported moving the discussion for the community to be engaged in this process and to have the power through their vote to decide. I do believe we need a better transportation plan yet I have concerns as to why the corporate community and the State of NC (which we all pay taxes towards) are not also contributing to the health and vibrancy of one of the State’s fastest growing cities. I also have great concerned regarding the impact to “prepared foods” when so many of our neighbors are living in hotels, motels and in their vehicles and do not have access to kitchens to cook or refrigerators for their food.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I unfortunately left the meeting prior to the vote, (I was not feeling well, later learned it was the beginning of a sinus infection), I would NOT have voted for the pay-out although I am more concerned with the lack of media attention on the real impact of a sitting elected official using their office to intimidate and bully a City employee which former member Tariq Bokhari did for multiple months.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Council does not have the legal ability to set wages for any employees beyond City of Charlotte employees. I would like for the majority (minimum 6 out of the 11 members) to support a proposal to lobby our NC General Assembly to give more authority to local municipalities in regard to exceptions for any business applying for contracts within the city. I believe it is a privilege to do business in Charlotte and their should be clear expectations of pay for the lowest paid workers vs the large salaries of the executive team. When our workers can not afford to live in the city we are going to see a deficit in our workforce.

What sets you apart from your opponents? As I have now been in office over 11 years I am proud that I have created programs, introduced policy and stayed connected to many of the residents. Some examples of my work is the creation of the District 3 Airport Job Fair that ran for 7 of my first 8 years as the District-3 representative. I negotiated clear minority business participation prior to the construction of the Charlotte Premium Outlets, created the city’s “TLCbyCLT” housing rehab program, negotiated in writing “Diverse Price Point Housing” for the development of the “River District”, pushed for the support for a new “Burn Center” for our Fire Department training facility (that was supported by council), moved for $1.5M over the next 3-years to assist city employees facing financial challenges through grant process and I am leading the “Faith In Housing Initiative” which focuses on partnering with religious institutions to assist with our housing affordability crisis just to name a few. I have never forgotten that my focus is the residents of our city and believe businesses have a role in the partnership of growth and equity.

Dr. Victoria Watlington, PE, PMP

Dr. Victoria Watlington Dr. Victoria Watlington (Victoria Watlington)

What is your occupation? Engineering professional.

Why are you running? I’m running to preserve and develop the best version of Charlotte — where every resident has a voice and a place to call home. I’ve led efforts to expand housing access, invest in community safety, ensure economic opportunity, and advance equity through bold, strategic policy. Let’s keep building a city that works for everyone.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Charlotte’s biggest challenges are housing affordability, community safety, economic mobility, and equitable growth. I’ll continue to listen, collaborate, and push for policies that center community voice, ensure public dollars deliver public good, and make Charlotte a city where everyone — small business owners and corporations, civil servants and hospitality workers, immigrants and native Charlotteans — can thrive.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I support investments in transportation that expand access, reduce congestion, and promote equity—especially for those who rely on transit to get to work and school. However, my support depends on the details: the plan must prioritize underserved communities, include strong accountability measures, and balance investments across roads, rail, and buses. I’ll carefully review the final proposal (legislation and City small business participation strategy) to ensure it advances a sustainable, equitable Charlotte. I encourage every voter to do the same

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I’ve addressed my position on this topic, as well as the larger need for transparency in government via my previous statements (May 8, June 24). I have no further comment at this time. I’m happy to provide the previous statement for reference as needed.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Charlotte City Council has a responsibility to ensure that the workers who keep our airport running — many of whom are contracted employees — are treated with dignity and fairness. I support enforcing strong labor standards in all city contracts and using our legally permitted leverage to advocate for fair pay, safe working conditions, and a voice on the job. As a city that benefits greatly from Charlotte Douglas, we must ensure the prosperity it generates is shared by the people who make that success possible--both business owners and workers alike.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have great respect for my opponents, who bring passion and dedication to serving Charlotte. What sets me apart is my pragmatic approach combined with a progressive vision and professional experience. I focus on building coalitions and delivering practical solutions that create lasting impact — especially around housing equity, safety, economic mobility and inclusive growth. My track record shows that progress requires both bold ideas and effective execution.

Namrata (N.Y.) Yadav

Namrata (N.Y.) Yadav Namrata (N.Y.) Yadav. (Namrata (N.Y.) Yadav)

What is your occupation? Former Corporate Social Responsibility Executive at a major bank

Why are you running? I’m running because I believe that Charlotte needs new leadership. If you’ve been paying attention, it’s clear that the current City Council isn’t working the way it should — there’s a lack of collaboration, not enough accountability, and everyday residents are being left out of the conversation. I’m not a career politician. I bring a fresh perspective shaped by real-world experience in workforce development, economic mobility, and equity. I’ve spent my career building programs that deliver results — and that’s exactly what I’ll do on Council. It’s time for leadership that focuses less on headlines and more on getting things done for the people of Charlotte.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most pressing issue facing Charlotte is economic inequality: the gap between those who are thriving and those who are just trying to survive keeps growing. We have a city full of talent, but not enough pathways to opportunity. As a former workforce development leader, I know how to change that. I’ll champion policies that support living-wage jobs, invest in vocational training, strengthen partnerships with community colleges, and expand support for small businesses. I’ll also push the city to do more with its own dollars. We need to prioritize local hiring, supplier diversity, and workforce pipelines through city contracts. If we want to build a safer, more inclusive, and more prosperous Charlotte, we must center economic mobility in everything we do.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I support the transit sales tax, but that support comes with clear expectations around accountability and equity. We can’t keep growing as a city without building a transit system that works for everyone, especially the people who rely on it every day. This referendum would fund the Better Bus plan, expand rail and road access, and unlock billions in federal matching dollars. That’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity. But funding alone isn’t enough. We’ve seen broken promises before. If we’re going to ask taxpayers to invest, we need to ensure:

Accountability: There must be strong public oversight of how these funds are spent. I’ll advocate for transparent reporting, independent audits, and a governance structure that isn’t just political appointments. It must include everyday riders, workers, and community voices.

Equity: The plan must prioritize those who’ve been historically left out of transportation decisions - low-income neighborhoods, communities of color, and transit-dependent riders. That means more bus frequency, safer stops, and true accessibility across the county.

So yes, I support the referendum, but only with a commitment to doing it the right way: with transparency, fairness, and a focus on those who need it most.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I don’t have access to all the facts that led to the settlement, and I won’t pretend to know exactly what I would have done if I were in the room. But what I can say with confidence is that I do NOT agree with the process. A $305,000 settlement, funded by taxpayers, should never be approved behind closed doors without public explanation. The lack of transparency, the absence of a public vote, and the way this decision was made only fuels mistrust in local government. Residents deserve clarity, not confusion, when it comes to how their money is spent, especially on high-profile personnel matters. If I’m elected, I will push for clearer rules around how settlements are handled and ensure that public trust and transparency are never afterthoughts. We can respect individuals’ privacy while still being accountable to the people we serve.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? I don’t have all the information yet, and I would want legal guidance to fully understand what’s possible under state law. But I believe these concerns — around low pay, poor working conditions, and safety — are serious and deserve attention. As a Council member, I would advocate for bringing everyone to the table: workers, union leaders, contractors, airport leadership, and legal experts. We need honest, transparent conversations to find lawful, practical solutions that reflect our city’s values and respect the dignity of the workers who keep our airport running.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m a new voice in this race - not someone who’s run for office multiple times or been part of the political establishment. I’m not a career politician, I’m someone who has lived the challenges many Charlotte residents face and has also led at the highest levels of corporate America to drive real change. I immigrated to this country 23 years ago, started at a community college, and built a career focused on economic mobility, workforce development, and equity. I know how to bring people together, listen deeply, and turn bold ideas into practical action. What sets me apart is my combination of lived experience and executive leadership, and my commitment to doing things differently. I’m running to restore accountability, expand opportunity, and make sure City Council actually works for the people of Charlotte, not just the politically connected.

