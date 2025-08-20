The Political Beat Candidate Guide: City of Charlotte Mayor

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is seeking a fifth term. She is facing challenges from Jaraun “Gemini” Boyd, Delter Kenny Guin III, Brendan Maginnis and Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel.

Lyles did not respond to our candidate guide. We will add her answers if she submits them.

The winner of this primary will face Republican Terrie Donovan and Libertarian Rob Yates in November.

For more coverage of the mayoral race, watch the Political Beat on September 7 at 12:30 and 11:30 pm on WSOC and 10:30 pm on TV64.

Brendan K. Maginnis

Brendan K. Maginnis Brendan K. Maginnis (Brendan K. Maginnis.)

What is your occupation? Small Business Owner

Why are you running? I’m running for Charlotte mayor to build a city where all 892,000 residents thrive with affordable housing, safe communities, and open governance. My Marine Corps service shaped my discipline, and my experience running a financial planning business revealed how these issues—housing costs, safety, and trust—are interconnected economic challenges that impact every family’s stability, driving me to address them holistically and ensure every voice matters.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue facing Charlotte is affordability, impacting our 892,000 residents with rising housing costs, childcare expenses, and transit challenges, as outlined at www.maginnisformayor.org. I plan to address this by pursuing multiple ways to deliver 25,900 affordable units by 2035, using innovative solutions like 3D-printed homes and public-private partnerships. I’ll launch the Charlotte Childcare Access Plan to cut costs by 66% through the Tri-Share program, easing family burdens, and make major bus routes free while extending rail lines to enhance transit access. Transparency will be key, with real-time updates on progress via my Transparency Pledge, ensuring these interconnected economic issues—housing, childcare, and transit—are tackled holistically for every Charlottean to thrive.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I will vote against the proposed one-cent sales tax increase referendum for transit, as outlined in my cautious stance at www.maginnisformayor.org. While I support improving transit access, the $25 billion plan, including the Red Line extension servicing wealthy suburbs versus underserved urban areas like East Charlotte, burdens our 892,000 residents with an estimated $240 annual cost per household amid high inflation and housing costs. The governance shift to a new transit authority raise concerns about transparency and equitable benefits, especially for low-income communities. Instead, I advocate for free major bus routes and targeted rail investments funded through existing budgets and grants, ensuring affordability and community input shape our transit future.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I don’t believe I can fully support or oppose Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, as I’m not currently part of the council and lack all the details behind the decision. While the outcome might have been similar given the circumstances, it’s the lack of transparency and flawed process—despite state law requiring public disclosure, the $305,000 payout for mere threats of suing wasn’t revealed until media pressure forced Jennings to disclose it after the interim city attorney dismissed charges against Bokhari—that deeply erodes trust among our 892,000 residents. This secretive approach, conducted without community input or open dialogue, sets a risky precedent for the use of public funds, which I’d strive to address with greater accountability and inclusive decision-making if elected.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Charlotte City Council should address the working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport by leveraging their influence, specifically the Mayor’s, to raise public pressure on the airport authority and contractors, encouraging better wages and safety standards without directly mandating pay, which state law restricts. Additional options include negotiating with airport stakeholders for voluntary improvements, offering tax incentives tied to labor standards, and hosting public forums to amplify worker voices. However, a key question emerges: why are workers willing to endure these conditions? This reflects Charlotte’s broader economic challenge—lacking jobs and opportunities for those without college degrees, as noted at www.maginnisformayor.org—compounded by a transit system that fails to connect residents to employment. I propose creating 8,000 jobs by 2030, 70% for non-degree holders, and making major bus routes free to improve access, addressing these root causes to build an equitable economy for all 892,000 residents, including those airport workers.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart from my opponents is my outsider perspective, blending Marine Corps discipline with a financial planning background, giving me a unique ability to tackle Charlotte’s interconnected economic issues—housing, childcare, and transit—with practical, innovative solutions. Unlike career politicians, I’ve built a business from the ground up and raised a family as a stay-at-home dad, offering a fresh voice for working families and underserved communities. My focus on transparency, rejecting secretive deals like the Jennings settlement, and pushing for equitable growth through job creation and free bus routes contrasts with the establishment’s approach, making me a candidate who listens and delivers for all Charlotteans.

Delter Kenny Guin III

Delter Kenny Guin III Delter Kenny Guin III. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Banker & Author.

Why are you running? I am running for Mayor of Charlotte because I have seen too many Charlotte residents struggle, be forced onto the streets or leave the city they were born and raised in as it caters to out-of-towners, builders & landlords who live in other cities and states. I want to be a voice for the voiceless, the forgotten, those in the shadows. Charlotte is a beautiful city but at what costs? I want ALL of Charlotte to rise and thrive not just a select few.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Currently, my most important issue is housing and homelessness. My goal would be to get every single person living on the street sheltered and those who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads some sign of hope with affordability coming back to Charlotte!

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I am against it and it is because right now many are struggling already, we can’t always use the taxpayers to fix problems that they elected us to solve. There needs to be a new approach to budgets and allocating money so that the taxpayers are not always the ones coming up short.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? No I don’t support the settlement due to the fact it was a closed door private deal with public taxpayers funds. I want to be clear, my stance on the handling of the settlement has nothing to do with the situation that led up to the settlement. While I am an outsider just like most Charlotteans and was not privy to all of the details, what was discovered, I was not pleased with in how the chief was allegedly threatened. There is no room in Charlotte politics for bullying, harassment’s or threats. We should be working together for the greater good of Charlotte and at all times conducting ourselves with civility and decency.

How should the Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Advocate at every level of leadership, there should be non-stop phone calls and negotiations between the city council and the City Manager who primarily handles the day-to-day operations of Charlotte Douglas International Airport and with airport officials. Hearing that some airport employees are are having to sleep in their cars and can’t afford to live in Charlotte is 100% unacceptable. I would also advocate on the state level to raise the minimum wage.

What sets you apart from your opponents? While I truly do believe each candidate, including the incumbent, our current Mayor wants to see Charlotte thrive and grow. What sets me apart is I want to see every single person in Charlotte grow with us. Leaving no one behind and not sacrificing a few for the greater good. I believe there is enough opportunity for everyone to succeed and live an affordable, vibrant and healthy life in the city of Charlotte. I want to be the voice and representation for the forgotten and I hope to have the opportunity to speak for you!

Dr. Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel

Dr. Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel Dr. Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Doctoral scientist and economist, business owner, and lawyer pursuing clerkship and license to practice law (in California first).

Why are you running? To liaise the will of Charlotteans toward greater good, inclusivity, belonging and equity, and positively exploit the mayoral seat to influence legislative reform, advocate for civil rights and DEI, stabilize our local economy, achieve environmental sustainability goals, reduce crime, inspire community oneness, eradicate public corruption and improve quality of life.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Democracy and oneness, because all else as to why I’m running follows naturally or otherwise more easily therefrom.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I’ve been very vocal about this. I cannot deny that money and even MORE money is necessary for infrastructural development and upfit. However, I vehemently reject the abuse of money; reality is that this tax referendum, & PAVE Act from which it arises, is another show of budgetary incompetence. The bill is already ratified. We STILL have so many projects to complete for our city goals. I’m conflicted. Then, there’s the TEI component (Trump, Elon & Insurrectionists); the tax referendum lines the pockets of Carolinas AGC & similarly non-DEI construction companies. If they’d only do what they’ve said they’d do and “right” the first time, they can very likely still remain rich. But we can’t keep voting YES for taxes and borrowing billions, and Charlotte still looks like it’s in a forever recession.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? We need more disclosure before any such determination can be made affirmatively, but generally no - specifically as to the pattern poor relations between city government and high level officials. From the lens of a Juris Doctorate and thus a lawyer (pursuing license to practice), settlements work that way - and are NOT an indication of admission of liability and instead a private contract allowed by law for parties to resolve their dispute(s). The issue here, of course, is that there’s a bigger picture at play for which affected city officials and the public at large “deserve/d” to know what happened.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? All the things: (1) reaffirm the importance of unions to our communities and advocate for living wages, (2) urging employers not to interfere with employee free choice, (3) issue public statements and make proclamations that set the cultural standard for our city in support of the SEIU, (4) honor picket lines, (5) attend and speak at rallies, sponsor public forums, and otherwise support workers’ right to organize, (6) prioritize worker safety and retention, and (7) advocate and sponsor or co-sponsor the CASE (Charlotte Acting for Safety and Efficiency) ordinance.

What sets you apart from your opponents? My unrivaled interdisciplinary academia and professional expertise and experience, aptitude, competence, pragmatism, objectivity, ethical rigor, joy, fortitude, grit, humility, humanity and enlightenment set me apart.

Jaraun ‘Gemini’ Boyd

Gemini Boyd

What is your occupation? Peer support specialist at the Mecklenburg County Public Defender’s Office, CEO of Project B.O.L.T non-profit, Advocates for Changes

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Affordable Housing. As the Mayor of the City of Charlotte, I am committed to working collaboratively with the City Council to implement strategic initiatives that address our growing housing needs. This includes creating tax incentives and abatements to encourage the development of affordable housing units. Our goal is to ensure that a designated percentage of these units are reserved specifically for low-income families. Additionally, we aim to provide targeted property tax reductions for property owners.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I oppose the transit tax referendum. I believe our city is deeply divided, and our current transportation system is failing, particularly for working-class residents who rely on it the most. Increasing taxes on individuals who are already struggling to make a living wage is not the answer. I believe that instead of asking more from working people, we should be focused on ensuring our essential and city workers are paid a living wage and not taxed further to fund a broken system.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? No, there was a lack of transparency. As mayor I will start with accountability because accountability leads to transparency.When leaders are held accountable for their decisions, the public gains trust. Without accountability, transparency is just a word, not a practice.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? As mayor, I am committed to supporting the dignity and well-being of our essential airport workers. I will actively engage in collective bargaining and support studies such as the one proposed by SEIU that aim to improve working conditions and compensation standards. I also believe that our city’s values should guide our partnerships. That means opting out of automatically selecting the lowest contractor bid when it compromises worker treatment or fair wages. Instead, we will prioritize working with contractors who demonstrate a commitment to treating employees with dignity and paying a living wage.

What sets you apart from your opponents? My commitment to community engagement and leadership is rooted in action. In 2019, I led a collaborative initiative that brought together several nonprofits and grassroots organizations to create Charlotte Day, a community-sponsored event organized under my leadership. Despite having no direct support from the city, we successfully united volunteers and partners to serve our community. Together, we provided 10,000 meals and distributed 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children and families in need.

(WATCH BELOW: Montravias King drops out of District 3 race, endorses Tiawana Brown)

Montravias King drops out of District 3 race, endorses Tiawana Brown

©2025 Cox Media Group