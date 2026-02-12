The Political Beat Candidate Guide: House of Representatives District 12

CHARLOTTE — District 12 includes Mecklenburg County in the United States House of Representatives.

Democratic candidate Alma Shealey Adams is running to maintain the spot she has held since 2014.

This year, Adams faces one other Democrat and two Republican candidates.

Adams is facing a primary challenge from Monaca Maye Williamson. The Republican candidates are Jack Codiga and Addul Ali.

Alma Shealey Adams (D)

What is your occupation? U.S. Representative, 12th District of North Carolina

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, there is a healthcare affordability crisis. I am a staunch and ardent supporter of the Affordable Care Act, which has brought lifesaving insurance coverage to millions, including hundreds of thousands in North Carolina’s 12th District. We must see the ACA tax credit restoration signed into law so we can lower premium costs and finally make life more affordable for everyday Americans. I fought against the deep cuts to Medicaid that were included in the administration’s “One Big, Ugly Bill,” and fought for closing the Medicaid coverage gap.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? Overall, I believe human rights must be upheld everywhere, without exception. The United States must use its leverage to prevent human suffering. This leverage must, however, be employed in ways consistent with our Constitution. The strikes in Venezuela required Congressional authorization, and, as none was sought, were in utter violation of our Constitution. The United States government holds immense diplomatic power to save lives in international conflicts, and I remain hopeful that diplomacy will prevail, in the interests of preserving human life.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I do not support the tactics that the Trump administration has used. These tactics have systematically violated the U.S. Constitution and the rights of Americans, causing collateral economic harm here in Charlotte. Because of the paralyzing fear caused by their operation, small businesses whose customer bases and workforces include immigrant community members temporarily closed due to the sharp drop in customers and fear that their businesses would be subject to CBP raids. Instead of working with Congress to develop a serious solution to this country’s immigration problems, the Trump Administration has doubled down on policies that ignore the Dreamers, limit access for asylum seekers, and focus on merit visas that favor immigrants from certain backgrounds. This is unacceptable. Immigrants are part of the fabric of this country, and I will continue to fight for immigration reform that reflects the needs of families, defends the Dreamers, and creates a pathway to citizenship.

What sets you apart from your opponents? For one thing, I live here. I vote in the 12th District, I shop in the 12th District, my friends and neighbors are the people I represent in the 12th District. I have proudly served this community since 2014, and it has been my honor to do so. Service is the rent we pay, I’m going to keep my rent paid up. I have demonstrated the knowledge, skill and ability to do this job and have shown through my service capability, accountability and success in delivering billions of dollars in resources and essential legislative wins for the 12th District. I love my work. My experience, the seniority I’ve gained, and my demonstrated ability will be essential in winning the House back for Democrats. Restoring the US House back to Democratic control is essential to save our democracy. Now is not the time for inexperience or “on the job training.”

Monaca Maye Williamson (D)

What is your occupation? I am running for the United States House of Representatives NC Congressional District 12 in 2026 because I believe our state is in a crisis and we need positive change now! I will not just “Introduce” bills I will work aggressively to get them “Passed”! I will build trust back in the government. I believe in accountability and transparency. We need fresh ideas and strong, principled leadership that focuses on solving problems, not scoring political points. I’m not a career politician, I am a 20 year entrepreneur and long-term Public School Teacher. I am a proud graduate of High Point University and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. As a Public School Teacher I am ready to do the work to pave the way for a better future for North Carolina. I have extensive experience writing policies and procedures to reflect legislation. Additionally, my background in healthcare compliance has prepared me with the skills to ensure that programs and services were implemented in accordance with statutes and amendments to consumers in the community. I have led campaigns in the business world and as an educator. In the classroom I hear the wants, needs and desires of the future. We need a better North Carolina! I am the change that you want to see. My life’s work has been dedicated to helping and advocating for the disadvantaged. I was born and raised in North Carolina , and I’ve seen both its greatest strengths and its biggest challenges. I will not just “Introduce” bills I will get them “Passed” I will get the job done! When we work together we win!

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? This “affordability crisis” is a clear signal that our healthcare system is broken at its core. I believe that all people deserve to have access to affordable healthcare. Healthcare premiums should not rise for North Carolinians in 2026. We need to work in order to get the cost down. When a single trip to the ER can wipe out a family’s life savings, it’s not just an economic issue it’s a moral one. We are seeing a system where corporate profits are prioritized over people’s lives, and that’s a reality we can’t accept. If we want to solve this, we have to stop treating healthcare like a luxury item. We need to extend the Affordable Healthcare Act. Additionally, here is how I see the path forward:

Make help permanent: We can’t keep dangling subsidies over people’s heads. We need to lock in the premium tax credits so families can actually budget for their future without fearing a 100% price hike every time a deadline passes.

Take on the middlemen: We need to pull back the curtain on Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and big insurers. They are pocketing billions in “hidden fees” that should be going toward lowering the price of medicine at the pharmacy counter.

Cap the greed : If we can cap insulin at $35 for seniors, there is absolutely no reason we can’t do it for a 20 year old with Type 1 diabetes. We need universal caps on out-of-pocket costs and prescriptions across the board.

Erase the stigma of medical debt: No one should have their credit score ruined because they got sick. We should follow the lead of states already removing medical

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? In my view, representing a Democratic perspective, the U.S. shouldn’t act as a lone ranger, but as the “anchor” of a global team that plays by the rules. It’s about being strong enough to deter bullies, but smart enough to know that military force isn’t the only or always the best tool in the box.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? I am deeply troubled by the use of mass deportations because I do not believe in inhumane treatment of people. I believe in dignity and respect for all people. Ice practices are tearing the moral fabric of our communities apart. It breaks my heart to think of a child coming home to an empty house because their mother was picked up in a workplace raid. To me, that isn’t ‘security’; it’s a tragedy that goes against everything I believe America should stand for. I support a ‘firm but fair’ system. I want a border that is secure not through theater or walls, but through smart technology and enough judges to process people humanely. I advocate for a path to citizenship for Dreamers because I see them as Americans in every way except for a piece of paper. I believe that if someone is willing to work hard, pay taxes, and contribute to our society, we should offer them a way to come out of the shadows and live with dignity. Ultimately, I believe our strength as a country comes from our ability to be a ‘beacon of hope’ for those fleeing violence, while maintaining an orderly, legal system that reflects our highest values."

What sets you apart from your opponents? There are major differences between me and my opponent because my agenda is relevant and in alignment with the needs, thoughts and desires of today’s people in NC Congressional District 12. My platform is in alignment with today’s times. I am the change that you want to see! Transparency and accountability is essential. My goal is to build trust back in government. I am committed to representing a fresh, necessary perspective for our community. I will not just introduce bills, but I will work to get them Passed! Unlike traditional career politicians, my focus is rooted directly in the struggles, concerns and aspirations of the working people. I will write and cosponsor bills that will Fight for the John Lewis Voters Rights Act., the Major Richard Star Act for veterans and the Equality Act for All People. As a 20 year entrepreneur and Public School Teacher I’m willing to do the work. My platform addresses the root causes of our district’s challenges by prioritizing educational equity and economic mobility for underserved populations. Voting for Monaca Maye Williamson is a win for NC-12 because it is an investment in a leader for now and the future who listens, acts, and truly understands the needs of our families. I urge and respectfully ask you to vote for Monaca Maye Williamson to move NC Forward! Additionally, I will fight to ensure lower cost for families, SNAP benefits for all seniors in need, no deductions from Social Security for Seniors, lower property taxes, lower energy bills, lower cost for groceries, lower gas cost, access to affordable healthcare and medical leave for all workers, so people can care for loved ones or recover from illness without sacrificing their livelihood. The goal is a system where every American and North Carolinian regardless of where they work or whether they currently do not work due to unforeseen circumstances can count on stable access to the basic essentials of life. I will fight for equal opportunity for all people. I am dedicated to writing bills and co-sponsoring bills in legislation that are not just “Introduced” but I will work hard to ensure that they are “Passed”! I will get the job done! Together we win!

Jack Codiga (R)

What is your occupation? Commercial Real Estate Finance

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, there is a real affordability crisis, and it is a major reason I am running for the U.S. House of Representatives. The core problem is that many parts of our economy no longer operate as free markets.

Health care is a clear example. Heavy government intervention has stripped the system of normal market forces, driving up costs, reducing transparency, and limiting consumer choice. Restoring competition, price transparency, and patient choice would lower costs and improve outcomes.

More broadly, the largest driver of the affordability crisis is the damage caused by our unbacked currency. Inflation acts as a hidden tax that erodes wages and savings. If we do not fix our monetary system, we will not address the root cause of why the American Dream is slipping further out of reach.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States should generally pursue a non-interventionist foreign policy and work toward ending ongoing wars rather than escalating them, particularly in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine. At the same time, Americans should recognize that the information war is real, and that there are moments when we should slow down, as foreign conflicts are often presented through selectively framed narratives.

Venezuela shows why asking questions matters. I am cautious about jumping to conclusions about what is happening there. When a sitting president and his wife are brought to the United States alive, yet power is transferred to the regime’s vice president rather than the opposition party, it suggests a coordinated operation rather than a hostile takeover.

Regardless, Americans deserve clear explanations, and U.S. foreign policy should remain focused on the best interests of the American people.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Generally, yes. Illegal immigration has a serious impact on the country, and the often-cited estimate of 13 million people living here illegally is likely understated. We must address the issue with empathy while upholding the rule of law.

A serious immigration policy should begin with deporting violent criminals and those who exploit government programs. For others, removing incentives, such as welfare benefits that encourage illegal residency, would naturally reduce illegal immigration over time.

From there, we should evaluate who may remain through assimilation into America’s founding values and who should be required to leave. I am cautious about rigid, one-size-fits-all rules, but I believe second-generation individuals who want to assimilate should have a path to lawful residency, as many have known no other home.

What sets you apart from your opponents? You should support me over my opponent because I offer clear, principled solutions grounded in a realistic understanding of human nature and incentives.

My opponent focuses primarily on electability and his chances of defeating Alma Adams. While winning matters, fixing the problems that put our country in this position in the first place matters more.

Addul Ali (R)

What is your occupation? Co-Founder of TUC Media a digital marketing consulting and production company I started with my twin brother.

Over the last year, we have heard terms like “affordability crisis” and concerns from the state about health care affordability. Do you think there is an “affordability crisis,” and if so, what should be done to solve it? Yes, there’s an affordability crisis. Washington’s reckless spending has driven up costs for health care, groceries, housing, and more, crushing working families. To fix it, I’ll fight to cut wasteful federal spending, lower taxes, expand access to good-paying jobs through policies like workforce training in tech and trades, negotiate lower drug prices, and reduce health care waste so coverage is more accessible and affordable for everyone.

What should the role of the United States be in Venezuela, the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict? The United States must put America First, focusing our resources on solving domestic crises like crime, affordability, jobs, and border security instead of endless foreign entanglements.

In Venezuela: Limit involvement to targeted sanctions to curb drug trafficking and migration pressures that hurt American communities and no nation-building adventures.

In the Ukraine-Russia war: Avoid open-ended funding that drains taxpayer dollars; push for negotiated peace to end the conflict, redirecting those billions to maintain our borders and lower costs here at home.

In the Israel-Palestine conflict: Support Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism as a key ally, but tie aid to outcomes that

enhance U.S. security and regional stability, while prioritizing funds for American families facing rising crime and economic hardship.

Are you in favor of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration? What immigration reform measures do you support? Yes, I support strong border security measures like those under President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, which helped reduce illegal crossings and protected American jobs and communities. President Obama took a similar approach by appointing Tom Homan as ICE director and ramping up deportations of criminal aliens, proving that secure borders and enforcement can be bipartisan priorities. I favor practical policy: strong border protection infrastructure, no catch-and-release, expanded E-Verify to safeguard jobs, prioritize deporting criminals, and creating faster legal pathways for skilled workers who strengthen our economy, all while focusing resources on affordability, safety, and increased job opportunities for American families.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What separates me from my primary opponent is clear: I offer practical, common-sense solutions for NC-12 families, lower costs, safer streets, better jobs, secure borders without extreme positions. As an Army veteran, entrepreneur, and Republican Party leader, I build coalitions and create solutions on crime, affordability, education, and immigration. My opponent advocates radical cuts, including ending Social Security, which would hurt retirees and families here. I’ll protect earned benefits, eliminate waste, and deliver real relief. In Congress, I’ll focus on reducing crime, cutting taxes and costs, expanding good-paying jobs in tech and trades, while working for the families of the 12th District.

