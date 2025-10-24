The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Huntersville Mayoral Race

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Incumbent Mayor Christy Clark is facing former Commissioner Derek Partee. In 2023, Clark defeated Partee in a three-person race.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Below are their unedited responses.

Christy Clark

Christy Clark Huntersville Mayor Christy Clark. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Technology associate and teacher at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

Why are you running? Huntersville continues to be in a period of rapid growth. I am running for reelection to bring my experience, action-oriented leadership, and decisiveness to the town. I am running to continue focusing on public safety by expanding the fire department and the police department. I also want to continue to work with town staff to improve our road connectivity and expand our greenway network. Ensuring the safety of our residents and promptly addressing any issues they experience is a top priority.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Traffic congestion is one of the most critical issues we face. In 2023, voters enacted a transportation bond. We will continue to use those funds to move projects forward and address problem areas on town-owned roads.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit, and why? I support the sales tax referendum for transit. This is the best opportunity for Mecklenburg County to acquire the necessary resources to address the system-wide issues with our public transportation system. Additionally, the funding that will come to the small towns will be a powerful way for us to improve road connectivity and sidewalks. Improvements in our public transportation system will help with upward mobility, allowing residents to commute easily and inexpensively across the county to higher-paying jobs.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? With each rezoning petition, I carefully review Huntersville’s 2040 Plan, current development, recommendations from planning staff, and our planning board’s input. Most importantly, I consider citizen input on rezoning petitions, weighing their concerns against our 2040 Plan.

What is something the current board has done that you don’t agree with? The current board and I are committed to cohesiveness and civility. However, we are humans and sometimes have differing opinions. Our new town hall is scheduled to open in January of next year. I have been advocating for the current town hall to be converted into a community center, whereas the board opted to issue an RFP for business/retail purposes. A final decision hasn’t been made, but this is an example of where our visions differed.

What sets you apart from your opponents? As Mayor, I bring a collaborative approach to leadership. My service in the North Carolina House of Representatives and now as mayor allows me to understand how to navigate complex systems and get things done for our town. My focus is on the issues that matter most to the families of Huntersville. Road improvements, adding sidewalks and greenways, investing in our fire and police departments, and delivering thoughtful solutions that support smart growth are key principles to my leadership.I believe every resident deserves a voice in Town Hall—no matter your political background. I believe in working to find common ground so that Huntersville remains a place where everyone can thrive.

Derek L. Partee

Derek L. Partee Derek L. Partee. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Retired Federal and State Criminal Investigator.

Why are you running? My public service record spans over 45 years, with 35 years in the criminal justice field. I am running for Mayor because of my leadership qualities, backed by an advanced master’s degree in public administration, and my commitment to serving the public by listening and protecting our quality of life. Since moving to Huntersville, I have been actively involved in the Huntersville 2040 Plan, appointed to the Planning Board, and elected as a Commissioner. Huntersville’s rapid growth has strained our Town resources, risking the safety of our residents. It’s time to slow down development so our Town Managers can plan effectively for our future public service needs.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most critical issue that needs to be addressed is the abandoned, dilapidated, zombie apartment complex located off N. Old Statesville Rd, south of Will Knox Rd. This complex, which has no running water or electricity, will attract squatters and people experiencing homelessness. For the safety of the surrounding communities and to prevent further deterioration of the complex, measures must be taken. I have spoken with the Town Managers on this matter to research a plan of action.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? The PAVE Act bill will provide Huntersville with the needed $12 million per year, and the net proceeds shall be used for infrastructure and capital improvement projects. I believe the sales tax will pass, and Huntersville’s ROl will be over $700 million over the next 30 years.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? As an elected official voting on a rezoning petition, I have always first and foremost listened to the community’s public comments, attended community HOA meetings, and responded to the public’s emails. My past voting record to deny the Birkdale rezoning, the Lagoon rezoning, and the 55 and Over community on Beatties Ford Rd confirms my trust to represent voters.

What is something the current board has done that you don’t agree with? I don’t see any purpose in critiquing the current board.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Many factors set me apart from my opponent. My 45 years of public service in the criminal justice field have allowed me to work across every social, cultural, racial, and socioeconomic level of society. My leadership and work ethic have been proven by my consistently high 100% solve, closure, and conviction rates on all my major murder and sexual assault cases. Listening and paying attention to details are learned skills essential for effective leadership.

(WATCH BELOW: Homebuilder buys 200 acres in Huntersville once earmarked for controversial Lagoona Bay project)

Homebuilder buys 200 acres in Huntersville once earmarked for controversial Lagoona Bay project

©2025 Cox Media Group