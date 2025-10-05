Political Beat Preview: Huntersville mayoral race

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville’s mayoral race is heating up as incumbent Mayor Christy Clark faces off against former Commissioner Derek Partee in a rematch.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson spoke to both candiates about their campaigns.

Clark, who is completing her first term as mayor, is seeking re-election to continue her efforts in revitalizing downtown and planning for the town’s future.

Partee, a former commissioner and planning board member, is challenging her with a focus on slowing development to address infrastructure concerns.

“We have made so much progress in moving the town forward, and I don’t want to lose that momentum,” Clark said, emphasizing her commitment to ongoing projects.

Clark is advocating for a proposed penny sales tax in Mecklenburg County, which she believes will significantly improve Huntersville’s infrastructure.

“The one cent sales tax will be instrumental in changing the infrastructure in the town of Huntersville,” Clark said.

Partee has a different approach on the growth in Huntersville.

“Folks are tired; they’re fed up. They want to have a break. And I think we owe it, as far as elected officials, to put the brakes on development for maybe a year or two years,” Partee said.

Partee, while acknowledging some benefits of the sales tax, criticized the proposed Red Line commuter rail, calling it “a money grab.” He argues that the costs and logistics make its implementation unlikely in the near future.

In the video at the top of the page, watch Jackson's full interview with Partee and Clark.

