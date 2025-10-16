The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Matthews Mayoral Race

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Incumbent Mayor John Higdon is facing a challenge from Commissioner Leon Threatt.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the race.

Their unedited answers are below.

John Higdon

John Higdon Matthews Mayor John Higdon. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Professional Engineer - Director of Standards Development at IAPMO.

Why are you running? I’m running for two compelling reasons: first, out of a deep and enduring commitment to public service; and second, to finish the work we have started together. That includes rebuilding Matthews Elementary, opening the Discovery Place Kids Museum, and completing the build-out of Pursey-Hulsey Park. Matthews deserves leaders who follow through, and I am ready to keep delivering.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The safety of our residents and visitors is, and will remain, my top priority. A safe Matthews starts with well-supported public servants. That means ensuring our Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments are fully staffed, professionally led, and equipped with the best training and tools available. If re-elected, I will continue to track key performance metrics and advocate for the resources our frontline teams need to protect and serve. Together, we will keep Matthews a secure and thriving place to live, work, and play.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? My position on the proposed sales tax increase for transit is well known. I will be voting no, and here’s why:

No Light Rail for Matthews: Despite decades of planning and anticipation, Matthews is excluded from receiving light rail service for the next 30 years. Harm to Local Businesses: The referendum would give us the highest local sales tax rate in North Carolina, placing an unfair burden on our small businesses. Too Costly for Families: The tax is regressive and expensive. Charlotte estimates a $283 annual impact per median Matthews household, a figure I believe underrepresents the true cost. Misplaced Priorities: The plan prioritizes building light rail in Iredell County before investing in Matthews. Rigid Funding Structure: Locking ourselves into fixed transit spending buckets for three decades is fiscally irresponsible and limits future flexibility. Poor Planning at the Airport: The proposed Charlotte Douglas rail station would be located nearly a mile from the terminals. This is an impractical and inefficient design.

Matthews deserves better planning, fairer funding, and a transit future that includes us, not one that bypasses our needs.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers? When police officers consider where to serve, compensation and benefits are naturally top of mind. But other factors matter just as much - strong leadership, high morale, access to quality training, and visible support from the public and elected officials all shape that decision. In Matthews, we’ve made meaningful progress on all fronts. By strengthening this full spectrum of considerations, we’ve positioned our town as a place where law enforcement professionals want to build their careers.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? Zoning cases reviewed by our board are conditional, giving us the flexibility to negotiate with applicants to ensure the best possible outcomes for our community. Each petition is unique, but my decision-making consistently weighs factors such as walkability, traffic flow and safety, tree preservation, construction quality, density, neighborhood compatibility, and overall impacts on quality of life.

What sets you apart from your opponents? In a word: experience. From leading the Student Union at NC State to managing international teams in the private sector and serving as a principal in my own company, I’ve spent my entire adult life in leadership roles. Locally, I’ve earned the trust of Matthews residents across six terms, one as commissioner, two as mayor pro tem, and three as your mayor. I have also contributed to critical work on both statewide and local boards and commissions. This depth of experience matters. My opponent brings one term as commissioner, whereas I bring decades of leadership, service, and results.

Leon Threatt

Leon Threatt Leon Threatt is running for Mayor of Matthews. (WSOC.)

What is your occupation? Clergy.

Why are you running? Mayor of Matthews

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? There are a number of issues I can address, yet the most central for me is the need for a more effective leadership approach for Matthews. We must build on and advance forward with what has been created. There needs to be a more consistent collaborative problem solving approach to the concerns of government efficiency and transparency. It will take strong leadership to move Matthews forward and to do it without raising taxes nor diminish in services. We need leadership that finds solutions.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I have not decided how I will vote on the proposed sales tax increase. I am generally very cautious and watchful in raising any taxes. However, this one cent tax increase is solely a sales tax and not a property tax increase. This sale tax increase will tax some purchases but not all. This referendum will bring to Matthews an estimated 4 to 5 million dollars annually for road work. This referendum also addresses some of the growing challenges related to traffic in Matthews and throughout Mecklenburg. It will not solve all the concerns, but it addresses many. I am leaning towards supporting the referendum but have not decided definitively.

How can Matthews attract and retain more police officers? I believe Matthews has made a positive step in retaining and hiring good police officers by hiring the new Police Chief James Avens. As a former police officer I know how important good leadership is to a police department. Matthews will also have to continue to provide the best training possible and ensure that the officers are financially compensated well for their hard work.

What will you consider when deciding whether to support a rezoning petition? It’s vital that a mayor and commissioners give watchful attention to every foreseeable factor. We must take the time to consider our decisions’ impact for the immediate and long-term implications. We must consider the property owner, the neighbors, the developers, the schools, the traffic, the town’s vision and plan. These and any other associated parties connected to a rezoning request are all important.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I have a genuine respect for those who serve in public office. I bring my many years of public service to Matthews with a sincere commitment to lead Matthews forward. I also bring a plan and a path to solve real problems and seek measurable solutions for the citizens of Matthews.

