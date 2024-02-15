The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Union County primary elections

UNION COUNTY, NC — Union County residents will cast their votes in the North Carolina primary election on March 5.

The Political Beat Team sent Democrat and Republican candidates a series of questions, here are their unedited responses:

NC Congressional District 8

John Bradford III (R) (Courtesy of: John Bradford III (R))

John Bradford III (R)

What is your occupation?-I’m a business owner, I’ve started two different companies which I built from the ground up right here in North Carolina. I’m currently the CEO & Founder of PetScreening, my second company. I’m also in the North Carolina House of Representatives, proudly representing Mecklenburg County in my 4th term.

Why are you running?-I’m running for Congress because Washington is broken, and we need bold, conservative leadership able to deliver results — not rhetoric. That’s exactly what I’ve done in my 4-terms as a state legislator. Since being elected, I’ve been a champion of initiatives to lower taxes, attract more businesses to North Carolina, balance our state’s budget every year, and delivering the largest personal income tax cut in state history. I’ve also been a business owner — starting two companies from the ground up with my latest business servicing tens of thousands in this district. I know what it means to sign both the back and the front of a paycheck, and right now Americans are hurting. I’ll use my experience, both as a legislator and business owner, and bring a proven track record of getting things done to Washington.

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it?-North Carolinians are facing multiple challenges at the moment. First, the southern border crisis—the effects of which go well beyond only border states. These open border policies are putting our families and wellbeing at risk, as the cost of illegal immigration is laid at the feet of taxpayers. The crime, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and the national security threat faced by the failure at our nation’s border must be faced. My first fight in Washington is to close the border. Next is fixing our economy and lowering inflation, which means fixing the out-of-control spending in Washington. The 34-trillion-dollar debt puts us in jeopardy, our children, and our future generations as well. In Raleigh, I balanced the state budget every year, helped save the state billions of dollars, and delivered the largest personal income tax cut in NC history. I want to bring the same conservative solutions to Washington and end reckless spending. We have to bring real solutions to fix our economy and inflation. I know that is a talking point for most candidates, but I am the only one running for this seat with experience balancing a state budget and bringing in new revenue to offset a bad economy.

What role, if any, should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts?-As Israel is the United States’ closest ally, I am a firm advocate for supporting Israel during this ongoing conflict and its fight to eliminate the threat against itself from Hamas. Israel is a stabilizing presence and the only democracy in the Middle East, and it is critical that they are able to continue prospering while the United States maintains its collaborative relationship with the country. As Israel continues to protect itself from the hateful attacks from Hamas, we must continue being an ally, provide military resources as needed, and support their fight. As a State Representative, I proudly supported bills affirming our state’s support for Israel. In dealing with the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Biden administration should have given Ukraine the weapons they needed to defend itself before Russia invaded instead of an endless stream of money without any accountability. While we ensure Ukraine is equipped to defend their border, we must make sure that any assistance given to the country is centered around a strategy to bring this war to an end and prioritize accountability. However, before the United States sends any more funds for Ukraine to defend its border, we must fix our own border.

How should Congress address the issue of immigration at the U.S. border?-Congress must close the border immediately and do away with the open border policies that have allowed this spiraling southern border crisis and record high illegal immigration. Then, the wall that President Trump started to build must be finished, and any illegal immigrants caught crossing the border or found within the United States must be sent back. Furthermore, we have to reinstate the remain in Mexico policy that the Biden administration ended. I’ve worked to pass legislation ending sanctuary cities and prioritizing the rights of American citizens. In Congress, I’ll build the wall, secure our border, and stop the flow of drugs and protect our families.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-I’m bringing proven experience and real solutions to this race, being the only one who has served in office previously. As a legislator, I worked to bring real solutions to fix the problems our state is facing. I’ve fought to lower taxes, helped initiate the largest cut to state income tax in state history, balanced our state’s budget, and brought new opportunities to North Carolina—bolstering our revenue. I’ve been a leader in outlawing sanctuary cities, strengthening local law enforcement, empowering parents to have a greater say in their children’s education, and passing voter ID to protect our elections.

Don Brown (R) (Courtesy of: Don Brown (R))

Don Brown (R)

What is your occupation?-Author/Attorney.

Why are you running?-To fight to restore original-intent constitutional order and sanity to the federal governmental process.

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it?-The Fentanyl crisis fueled by the democrats’ insane and idiotic open-border policies. Per the CDC 107,000 Americans died from Fentanyl from Aug 2012 - Aug 2022. I am the only candidate in the nation calling for the federal death penalty for fentanyl traffickers.

What role, if any, should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts?-In Ukraine-Russia the U.S. could try and broker a cease-fire and a peace agreement, but no more money for Ukraine. Israel is different. Israel is one of America’s closest and most valuable democratic allies, and the Judaeo-Christian bonds that bind America to Israel put it on a higher plane of greater importance to the United States than Ukraine. The United States should offer protection, including military protection for Israel, if necessary.

How should Congress address the issue of immigration at the U.S. border?-Bring in the U.S. military to shut the border, tight as a drum. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution mandates that the federal government protect the states from invasion, which the border crisis has become. At this point, the border has become a military problem, it’s beyond the capabilities of the Border Patrol and ICE. The border problem has become an existential national emergency, justifying military intervention.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-My record, both in the U.S. military and as a constitutional lawyer, is more fully set forth below:

I served as a US Navy JAG Officer.

My last duty station was at the Pentagon, where I advised the Secretary of the Navy on military affairs.

Studied International Law through the U.S. Naval War College.

Authored 15 books on the military, including three national bestsellers.

Have appeared as a subject matter expert on Fox News and other outlets on military and legal matters.

As a civilian attorney and ex-JAG Officer, led an internal investigation into the shootdown of a U.S. military chopper, Extortion 17, shot down in Afghanistan in 2011, killing 30 Americans, including 17 members of SEAL Team Six.

Wrote a book, CALL SIGN Extotion 17, posting findings of the shootdown.

Appeared as principal subject matter expert in the movie FALLEN ANGEL: Extortion 17, distributed by Salem Media, based on my book CALL SIGN Extortion 17.

Persuaded the House Armed Services Committee, headed by former Chairman Mac Thornberry, working with former Congressman Walter Jones, to launch an internal investigation of the Extortion 17 shootdown.

Appeared as a guest speaker at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library (twice), the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, and the National World War II Museum.

Written multiple national OPEDs on military and legal matters, including on Fox News, The Hannity Show, the Washington Times, the New York Post, American Thinker, and other venues.

Lectured in multiple venues on the United States Constitution.

Represented former U.S. Army paratrooper, Lieutenant Clint Lorance (82nd Airborne Division) successfully obtaining a pardon from President Trump from political prosecution under Obama’s Pentagon.

Battled Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates, representing Christians before the EEOC whose jobs were threatened for refusing the jab, and took one case, with nearly 100 Americans, to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, before Biden backed down on the mandates.

My collective set of experiences, both as a military expert, a bestselling author, and a constitutional lawyer provide a unique skill set that makes me uniquely qualified to step in and serve the citizens of the 8th District from Day 1.

Linda Brown (R) (Courtesy of: Linda Brown (R))

Linda Brown (R)

What is your occupation- Small Business owner, real estate broker, author, and public speaker

Why are you running?-This election is a turning point. We can either choose fresh options who are driven by service to others-or continue electing those who want positions and power. Our Founding Fathers designed this country to be run by citizens who took a turn in service and then returned home. I not only support term limits but have chaired the project in NC for the past few years. We have to end the era of elite power and return that power to the citizens.

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it?-I will support every effort to close the border, enforce our immigration laws, and ensure the integrity of this great nation. The open borders are having devastating effects on the economy, public safety (human trafficking and fentanyl in specific), and our national identity. We’re past due on addressing this crisis with not just immediate border closure but on immigration reforms as well.

What role, if any, should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts?-We’ve already sent over 100 BILLION to Ukraine and have no accounting of where it has gone. The taxpayers should never have been involved in this centuries-old conflict and we should not be involved now. Israel has always been our ally in the Middle East and when she was attacked on October 7, we rightly supported.

How should Congress address the issue of immigration at the U.S. border?-Thousands of people are crossing our borders illegally and being sent into our communities. We must secure our border and enforce the laws that are on the books.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-I’m not a career politician, nor do I aspire to be. I’m a business owner and mom who believes this is a crucial time in the life of our country for common-sense people to raise a hand and serve. I love this country and I’m willing to make the sacrifice so my kids can experience the blessings of liberty. I’m a communicator who knows how to defend my positions-and will defend yours. I’m not someone who can be bought or canceled-I already belong to Jesus. I fully support term limits for members of congress. To that end, you will find me in the local grocery store both during and after my service; where I was born, raised, and will always be proud to call home.

Mark Harris

Mark Harris (R)

What is your occupation?-Senior Pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, Vice-President at Family Research Council

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it?-As I visit voters across the district, the border crisis is at the top of their minds. We must immediately close the border and use our military to help homeland security border security officers; remove immigrants who have not followed our laws, and then congress must act to tighten the asylum and immigration laws.

What role, if any, should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts?-America must help our friends in Israel and also push back against Russia. Providing arms to allow our aliens to fight their battle is the only way I would vote to help them. We cannot continue to send funds with no accountability.

How should Congress address the issue of immigration at the U.S. border?-Same as above. We must immediately close the border and use our military to help homeland security border security officers; remove immigrants who have not followed our laws, and then Congress must act to tighten the asylum and immigration laws.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-I am endorsed by the House Freedom Fund, NC Values Coalition and several members of congress. I have already won a general election race for Congress when over 139,000 voted for me. I have gone through new member orientation and have already have a good working relationship with members of the Freedom Caucus to hit the ground running.

Chris Maples (Courtesy of: Chris Maples)

Chris Maples (R)

What is your occupation?-U.S. Navy Veteran, Former Advisor to Congressman Dan Bishop

Why are you running?-I have been serving the people of the 8th congressional district since 2013 as an advisor to two of North Carolina’s greatest congressional representatives. As a veteran, educator, husband, and father – I’m ready to hit the ground running to serve the people of our great state with integrity and honor.

What is the most important issue in your district and how do you plan to address it?-You should not have to worry when your loved ones go out to the grocery store. Unfortunately, Joe Biden and the Democrats have allowed criminals to take over our streets -- looting stores, setting fire to buildings, and rioting in the streets. This has to end now. As a Member of Congress, I will restore law and order to our country by supporting law enforcement and other first responders, providing the resources needed to hire and retain our local heroes. I will also work to put violent offenders and career criminals behind bars, and keep them there, by eliminating the funding that is supporting activist prosecutors.

What role, if any, should the United States have in the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts?-The U.S. should support Ukraine through military equipment and training. I do not support sending American troops. Israel was unjustly attacked by the Terrorist group Hamas. They have the ability to seek out and destroy their attackers and the world should stand arm-and-arm with Israel against Hamas and all the Iranian proxy groups. Iran is responsible for more American deaths than any other nation in the world today. And they must pay for their aggression. Russia and Iran have tremendous amounts of extra cash due in part to the poor policies of Joe Biden. When gas was less than $2 a gallon, the Russian and Iranian economies were dismal. Due to the Socialist/Leftist economic policies of the Biden Administration, they now have exponentially more funding to wage war against the West.Additionally, President Biden’s efforts to send Iran Billions of Dollars has enabled them to use funds previously earmarked for other efforts to expand their aggression towards the West. Until the Biden Administration addresses the primary culprit is the attack on Israel, Iran, more innocent people die.

How should Congress address the issue of immigration at the U.S. border?- Secure America’s Borders. Recent reports indicate more than 13 million “got-a-ways” entered the U.S. in 2023. A nation that cannot secure its border is not a nation at all. No immigration policy will be worth the paper it’s written on until the border is secure. As a Member of Congress, I will also work to designate all Criminal Drug Cartels as “International Terrorist Organizations.” In short, completion of the border wall must begin now.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-A lifetime of service and experience representing the people of NC-08. I have come closer to serving the constituents in this district than any of my opponents.

House District 55

Richard T. Miller (R) (Courtesy of: Richard T. Miller (R))

Richard T. Miller (R)

What is occupation?-Small business owner.

Why are you running?-As a father, husband, and son, I understand the challenges that hardworking families face every day. I am a blue-collar worker who puts on my boots every day, just like many of the voters in our district. I never imagined I would run for office, but after years of nobody listening to the concerns of the middle and lower class, I decided to act. I am committed to fighting for our community and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard.

What is the most critical issue you want to tackle in your district and how will you address it?-As a candidate for NC House District 55, I am dedicated to improving the lives of my constituents. One of my top priorities is addressing inflation through cutting taxes, suspending gas taxes, and reducing unnecessary regulations. I believe that by increasing the housing supply and getting people back to work, we can create a stronger and more resilient economy for everyone.

Should North Carolina legalize casinos?-I would need to weigh the potential economic benefits, social concerns, and community sentiment for each specific district.

