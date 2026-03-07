Local

Political Beat Preview: Candidates back to work with the primary election in the books

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Whatley Vs. Cooper Whatley has the endorsement of President Donald Trump. (WSOC.)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — The general election in North Carolina is underway as United States Senate candidates Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley are back to work.

ALSO READ: Garry McFadden wins Mecklenburg County sheriff’s race

During day one of general election campaigning, Cooper focused on high grocery prices. Whatley focused on crime. Both candidates took questions from reporters after their speeches.

>> The Politcal Beat’s Joe Bruno will follow the biggest headlines from Election Day Channel 9 at 12 p.m. this Sunday.

(WATCH BELOW: Hornets’ executive selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award)

Hornets’ executive selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read