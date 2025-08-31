Political Beat Preview: Charlotte City Council At-Large

CHARLOTTE — Four incumbent Democrats are seeking re-election to the Charlotte City Council at-large seats amid a controversial settlement involving the CMPD chief.

The incumbents, LaWana Slack-Mayfield, Victoria Watlington, James Mitchell, and Dimple Ajmera, are campaigning for another term, highlighting their accomplishments and ongoing projects. The election comes after a contentious decision by the council to settle a potential lawsuit with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, which has sparked debate among the council members.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno sat down with the incumbents for interviews:

Part 1: The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (August 31, 2025)

Bruno also spoke to newcomers JG Lockhart, Will Holley, Namrata Yadav and Matt Britt, who are all looking for a seat on the city council.

The full interview can be found here:

Part 2: The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (August 31, 2025)

The primary election is set for Sept. 9th.

