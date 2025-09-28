Political Beat Preview: Three candidates vie for Cornelius mayoral position

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The mayoral race in Cornelius is heating up as incumbent Mayor Woody Washam faces challengers Denis Bilodeau and Kenny Campbell in the upcoming election.

In 2023, the mayoral race was decided by a mere five votes, with Washam narrowly defeating Bilodeau.

This year, the race has an additional candidate, Kenny Campbell, who has lived in Cornelius for five years and is entering the political arena for the first time.

As the election approaches, all are also candidates are hoping for a higher voter turnout than the 5,600 who participated in the last race. The outcome could significantly impact the future development and infrastructure of Cornelius.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson spoke to the candidates about what they hope to accomplish if they were elected.

