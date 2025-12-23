Poll: One in five North Carolinians give public schools D or F

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians are unhappy with the state of public schools, according to the Charlotte Observer.
A new Elon University poll revealed that 20% of people polled gave area public schools D or F ratings.
Most of the people surveyed said they blame elected officials, not teachers.
According to analysts, that means people still want to see investments in public schools.
