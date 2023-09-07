Polls open for referendum that legalizes marijuana on western NC reservation

CHEROKEE, N.C. — We could learn soon if marijuana sales will be allowed for the first time in western North Carolina.

Voters on the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians reservation went to the polls Thursday to decide whether to legalize possession and use of the drug.

Workers just a few miles from Cherokee say they have been growing marijuana plants for the last year. They estimate more than 4 tons of the plants sit behind their barbed wire fences.

“It’s been here forever,” Jonathan Buddy Johnson told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. “You have more people dying from the white man’s opioids and man-made stuff than you do from marijuana.”

Faherty spoke with several voters Thursday who strongly supported legalizing marijuana. They headed to the polls to vote “yes” on a referendum that would allow people on the 57,000 acres of tribal land to possess and use the drug.

If it passes, it would be the first time marijuana was legal somewhere in North Carolina.

“It’ll bring a lot of tourism and a lot of money into our tribe,” Alea Tisho said.

“I do feel like financially and medically it could be a good thing for our tribe,” Robert Martens said.

The tribe is already converting an old bingo hall into what’s being described as the world’s largest cannabis dispensary store. A manager there told Faherty the store and growing operation could employ as many as 400 people and will provide as many as 350 products for sale.

Rhonda Ledford hasn’t made up her mind. She said she has concerns if the referendum passes.

“I think it can help some people, but I’m also afraid that some people are going to take advantage of the system like they do any other system,” she said.

If it passes, the referendum says it will be up to the tribal council to regulate the marijuana. The polls close at 6 p.m. and they hope to have the results sometime around 8 p.m.

