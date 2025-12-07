Pop Warner is coming to the Charlotte area

MATTHEWS, N.C. — It’s Super Bowl Week in Matthews.

For the first time ever, the Charlotte area is hosting 96 Pop Warner youth football teams from around the country.

Starting Saturday, they are competing at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex to become national champions.

There are multiple age brackets, and each will have a champion at the end.

“To have all these teams and kids play across the country, give them an opportunity to play teams outside their own leagues, it’s amazing,” said President and CEO of Pop Warner Steve Strawbridge. “We give them a full experience. Charlotte’s been a great place to come.”

More than 70 games will happen between now and next Saturday. For the first time, Championship Week also includes a flag football tournament and the Queen City Crown Open Cheer and Dance Competition.

