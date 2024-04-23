Popular food truck opens restaurant this week at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Halal Street Food will be dishing up its Middle Eastern fare at Camp North End starting April 24.

The popular food truck has doubled down on its brick-and-mortar locations with a 1,500-square-foot space at 701 Keswick Ave., Suite 101.

“You should expect the highest quality of the service and the food we’ve been providing in Charlotte for almost a decade. We’re just trying to provide that more personal touch,” Cristopher Collado says. His parents have tapped him to lead the brand’s expansion at Camp North End.

Husband-and-wife duo Khuram and Damaris Bashir are behind the Halal Street Food brand, which has built a loyal following since launching at the corner of Trade and Tryon Streets in uptown Charlotte in 2016.

They’ve since added food trucks in the University area and most recently Cornelius.

