Popular South End bar to close for remodel, announces rebrand

CHARLOTTE — South End bar Lost and Found announced it will temporarily close for a rebrand.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, bar owners said they have “decided to embark on a new adventure and start on a complete rebrand and remodel.”

“We envision a space that will captivate your senses and create unforgettable experiences,” the post reads.

The bar plans to add more seating both inside and outside. They’ll also put in a bar out on the patio and a video wall to watch sports.

“Our team of talented designers have been working tirelessly to create an atmosphere that is warm, inviting, vibrant, and truly unique,” the post reads.

Lost and Found, which is located on Bland Street, has been open for five years.

It will close for the renovations on July 22.

