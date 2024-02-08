Popular video game journalist accused of sending sex toys to Iredell County teen

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A well-known man in the video game world is now in jail in Iredell County.

Nicholas Dean Des Barres, from Los Angeles, is charged with sending inappropriate messages to a local teenager.

That teen’s father spoke to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, saying the way he found out about it was when his son received an Amazon package with sex toys in it.

The father went to the Mooresville Police Department, who assisted the Department of Homeland Security with the case.

Des Barres is charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, among several other charges.

Family members say the 13-year old, who Channel 9 is not identifying, met Des Barres while playing a video game online. Court records show he encouraged the teen to take pictures of himself and send them via chat.

Des Barres, who is is a video game journalist, is locked up at the Iredell County jail on a $1 million bond.

The 13-year old’s father is encouraging other parents to be vigilant when it comes to children going online.

“If you have a feeling, go through their room, go through their belongings, go through their phone, go through their emails, their social media. You don’t know what you’re keeping them safe from,” he told Faherty.

